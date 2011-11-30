Thales to pilot device for Australian Defence

Australia's Department of Defence will pilot 500 Thales Trusted Thin Client devices as part of its Next Generation Desktops project.

According to itnews, who broke the story, the project is designed to find a system that will allow personnel to access multiple classifed networks from a single device.



If the pilot is successful, itnews reports that Thales will deliver approximately 90,000 devices as a managed service to the department by late 2014.