OnCore hires new CFO

OnCore Manufacturing Services, LLC, has announced that Shubham Maheshwari has joined the executive team as chief financial officer.

Maheshwari joins OnCore with experience in financial leadership in Silicon Valley based high-tech companies.



Prior to OnCore, Maheshwari served as the Senior Vice President Finance, Investor Relations, and Treasurer of Spansion, Inc. Prior to Spansion, Maheshwari served as VP of Corporate Development at KLA-Tencor Corporation where he lead the acquisition and integration of various companies. Earlier in his career, he worked at American Airlines and Glaxo.