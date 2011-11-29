© Dreamstime / Thor Jorgen Udvang

Seagate: HDD shortage to last quarters

Seagate said it expects HDD supply will be constrained for quarters because of recent flooding.

In an updated financial outlook for the December 2011 and March 2012 quarters, the company said that the HDD industry will ship between 110-120 million units. It said the industries ability to ship and manufacture HDD should improve throughout 2012.



Seagate's component and disk drive factories in Thailand have not been directly affected by the flood; however, the company’s ability to manufacture hard disk drives has been impacted due to external component supply constraints .



For the December 2011 quarter, the company now expects unit shipments of approximately 43 million units and revenue of approximately $2.8 billion