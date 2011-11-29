© LG

LG Electronics USA to cut carbon footprint in half

LG Electronics USA announced yesterday that it will voluntarily reduce its carbon footprint by halve by 2020.

In a statement, the company said it will base the reduction on 2007 baseline figures, with reductions mostly coming from energy usage. LG uses approximately 19.4 million kiowatt hours annually.



As part of the strategy to reduce energy usage LG will focus on enhancing energy management systems and using green power sources, among other steps.



Employees will be expected to help drive the change, CEO Wayne Park said. "As with every other aspect of our business, the involvement and support of our employees will be crucial to our success".