Fima invests in LDI equipment

Fima advances imaging capabilities with new Orbotech Laser Direct Imaging system.

Fima srl of Vicenza, Italy, has purchased a Paragon 9800 Laser Direct Imaging (LDI) system from Orbotech to expand its bare printed circuit board manufacturing (PCB) capabilities.



“Our company has a long history of keeping pace with the industry’s technological advancements through continuous investment in new, modern equipment”, said Mr. Lorenzo Putin, President of Fima. “Orbotech’s LDI is a key production tool for us in meeting the high quality standards and fast turn-around time required by our customers. Having a Paragon 9800 with the 16W laser helps us to achieve a higher level of process performance to support our focus on high-tech, multilayer and bilayer circuits with batches ranging from samples to pre-production to the medium series.”



Mr. Gaby Waisman, President of Orbotech West, said: “Fima was one of the early adopters of Orbotech LDI in Europe many years ago as part of its forward-thinking approach of investing in leading-edge production capabilities. We are very pleased that our technology has proven its value for their operation and continues to play an instrumental role in their growth strategy.”