Zollner invests in Rehm equiment

Zollner Electronics have invested in Rehm’s VisionXP system to support their expansion into the USA.

Zollner Electronics needed a convection reflow system that would increase overall productivity of their production lines at the new Milpitas production facility and selected Rehm’s VisionXP for the job, a press release reads.



Stefan Weiss, Project Engineer at Zollner Electronics, commented:



"The VisionXP provides us with many of the benefits that we need in order to carry out our production processes in a cost efficient and productive manner. On top of this the system is also easy to use, so our staff needed only minimal training to get to grips with the VisionXP. The overall service package and partnership that Rehm were able to offer us in the long-term was also a pivotal part in our decision. They were able to guarantee rapid response times, as well as competent telephone support, which was a major bonus of purchasing the VisionXP system with Rehm. On top of this Rehm were also able to assure us that they could provide punctual delivery of spare parts, confirming that they were able to offer a well rounded partnership with us here at Zollner Electronics.”