ABB installs charging systems at BP

ABB announced today that it has started installing multiple fast-charging systems for electric vehicles at some BP service stations in the Netherlands as part of a nationwide trial.

ABB recently deployed the first two direct current (DC) Terra systems in the central city of Utrecht, which will be officially opened on Nov. 30. Another charger will be installed at a BP service station in Rotterdam in December, with two more to follow at locations to be identified early next year.



BP has an intention agreement with Dutch EV charging operator The New Motion to operate BP’s chargers as part of a larger network of DC charging stations throughout the Netherlands. Prestige GreenCab, a Dutch taxi operator with a large electric-vehicle fleet, took the initiative for the installations in Utrecht.