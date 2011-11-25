Foxconn worker commits suicide

Chinese media have reported that an employee of Foxconn has committed suicide by jumping off a company building.

According to reports , the 20 year-old women, Li Rongying, jumped off the fourth floor of a workshop at the Taiyuan plant in Shanxi province, on Wednesday morning.



Police said a suicide note indicated she was disappointed in a recent relationship.



Foxconn came under fire last year for a spate of suicides by workers at the company's plants.