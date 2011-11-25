Panasonic to build new facility

Panasonic today confirmed its plan to establish a company in Malaysia that will serve as Panasonic's new solar manufacturing base.

Panasonic Energy Malaysia Sdn. Bhd., to be set up in December 2011, will operate a vertically-integrated solar manufacturing facility producing from wafers to cells and modules.



Panasonic will invest 45 Yen billion in the facility, which will start operation in December 2012 with an annual production capacity of 300 MW.



”With environmental awareness increasing globally and introduction of subsidy systems and Feed-in Tariff schemes in Japan as well as other countries, etc., the solar cell market is predicted to grow further”, the company said in a statement.



The company said it will sell its solar modules as an individual product as well as part of a system combined with storage batteries.



Panasonic said it will also accelerate its solar business development globally.