AQ Holmbergs to takeover Vadsten Industriplast

AQ Holmbergs has today entered into an agreement with the owner of Vadstena Industriplast to buy all the shares in the company. The takeover will take place on January 1 2012.

Vadstena Industriplast manufactures injection-moulded plastic components for industrial customers, has a turnover of approximately 60 million SEK and 40 employees.



AQ Holmbergs AB in Anderstorp, Sweden, has 50 employees and a turnover of approximately 100 million SEK. Their production consists of thin sheet metal punching, injection moulding and assembly and their customers include the telecom and vehicle industries.



The acquisition will be paid for in cash.



The business will be coordinated with AQ Holmbergs AB and managed by its MD Anne Ericsson. Rolf Hellström will also continue to work for the company as site manager for operations in Vadstena and a board member of AQ Holmbergs AB.



"The objective of the takeover is to widen AQ's customer base and retain rationalization benefits by amalgamating competence, experience and production with AQ Holmbergs AB in Anderstorp", says CEO Claes Mellgren.