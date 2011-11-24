© Hanza

Hanza elects Ronny Nilsson to the Board

Ronny Nilsson, who has worked at the executive committee level in Ericsson and Flextronics, has been elected into The Board of Directors for Hanza.

In the 90s Nilsson worked as head of Ericsson's Karlskrona factory and was given the assignment to develop Ericsson's global sourcing strategy. He found Flextronics, a then relatively small contract manufacturer, who came to buy Ericsson's factories.

"Hanza has an attractive business model with continuous development of its offering to selected customers, I hope to contribute in the current exciting phase of expansion," said Nilsson.¨