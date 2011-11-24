Report: China overtakes U.S. in smartphone volume

China has become the the world's largest smartphone market by volume according to research by Strategy Analytics.

A report by Strategy Analytics released on November 23 said that the Chinese smartphone market grew 58% sequentially to reach a record 24 million units in Q3 2011, overtaking the U.S. in volume sales. The U.S. shipped 23.3 million smartphones in the quarter and still leads in smartphone revenue however.



The report, by analyst Linda Sui, said Nokia and Symbian lead in China, while Samsung, Apple, ZTE, Huawei and HTC are upping their game with high-end and low-end models.