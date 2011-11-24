Nokia Siemens to lay off 1000 in Finland?

Yesterday it was announced that Nokia Siemens Networks will issue a massive downsizing program which includes cutting 17'000 jobs. Of those, 1000 could be in Finland.

The Finnish newspaper Helsingin Sanomat, says, according toYLE, that 1'000 persons in Finland will be affected by the decisions of yesterday. CEO Rajeev Suri has not confirmed the report.



The cutbacks at Nokia Siemens Networks come as the result of general financial difficulties. The company has struggled for some time. Within the framework of the program, one billion euros will be saved and the company's activities will be focused on mobile broadband. This will affect the company's other infrastructure departments.