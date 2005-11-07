Electronics Production | November 07, 2005
Pulse acquires LK products
Pulse expands wireless communications portfolio with acquisition of LK Products.
Pulse, a Technitrol Company, one of the world's largest electronic component manufacturers and a leader in passive, magnetics-based components, announced it has expanded its wireless communications product offering through the acquisition of LK Products Oy, Kempele, Finland, a
leading global producer of cellular and non-cellular antennas and integrated modules for mobile handsets. This positions Pulse as the world's second largest supplier of handset antennas, building on its already comprehensive line of RF magnetic components for use in wireless and RF applications.
LK's product line complements Pulse's line of antennas that are compatible with IEEE 802.11a/b/g/n (WiFi), Bluetooth, and ZigBee applications and devices that utilise industrial, scientific and medical (ISM) frequency bands. Pulse's antennas also perform with GPS, RFID and the newer wideband technologies. Pulse's RF magnetic components are used in mobile communications, cable television, hybrid fiber/coax (HFC) equipment, cable modems, set-top boxes, home networking and RF medical and industrial equipment. Platforms include wirewound chip inductors,
transformers/baluns, low-pass filters, diplex filters, directional couplers and RF splitter/combiners.
"The acquisition of LK makes Pulse a major player in the wireless communications market," said Alan Benjamin, Senior Vice President of Pulse's Signal Products Group. "Our antenna business is poised to grow significantly in the next few years. LK is now the cornerstone of the newly formed antenna products division in Pulse's Signal Products Group."
"LK has an innovative product portfolio and a team of extremely talented people. Pulse's global infrastructure and manufacturing expertise will help grow LK's business beyond handsets into a wide variety of devices and applications," said Pulse's President John Kowalski. "In addition, we can supply our customers with a full range of wireless technologies, and they can benefit from the economies of scale of Pulse's and LK's combined global sales, marketing, manufacturing, and
management teams."
The LK team will continue to be led by its current management under Jouni Anttila, who becomes Vice President, Antenna Products at Pulse. The group will remain in Kempele, Finland.
leading global producer of cellular and non-cellular antennas and integrated modules for mobile handsets. This positions Pulse as the world's second largest supplier of handset antennas, building on its already comprehensive line of RF magnetic components for use in wireless and RF applications.
LK's product line complements Pulse's line of antennas that are compatible with IEEE 802.11a/b/g/n (WiFi), Bluetooth, and ZigBee applications and devices that utilise industrial, scientific and medical (ISM) frequency bands. Pulse's antennas also perform with GPS, RFID and the newer wideband technologies. Pulse's RF magnetic components are used in mobile communications, cable television, hybrid fiber/coax (HFC) equipment, cable modems, set-top boxes, home networking and RF medical and industrial equipment. Platforms include wirewound chip inductors,
transformers/baluns, low-pass filters, diplex filters, directional couplers and RF splitter/combiners.
"The acquisition of LK makes Pulse a major player in the wireless communications market," said Alan Benjamin, Senior Vice President of Pulse's Signal Products Group. "Our antenna business is poised to grow significantly in the next few years. LK is now the cornerstone of the newly formed antenna products division in Pulse's Signal Products Group."
"LK has an innovative product portfolio and a team of extremely talented people. Pulse's global infrastructure and manufacturing expertise will help grow LK's business beyond handsets into a wide variety of devices and applications," said Pulse's President John Kowalski. "In addition, we can supply our customers with a full range of wireless technologies, and they can benefit from the economies of scale of Pulse's and LK's combined global sales, marketing, manufacturing, and
management teams."
The LK team will continue to be led by its current management under Jouni Anttila, who becomes Vice President, Antenna Products at Pulse. The group will remain in Kempele, Finland.
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Plexus’ on the move – opens ‘enhanced’ Penang design centre The EMS provider is expanding its Engineering Solutions business in Penang, Malaysia...
Season Group already seeing effect of US Tariff changes EMS provider Season Group is already seeing a significant surge in enquiries as a result of...
Finnish EMS provider invests in Polish unit There are great opportunities at Darekon’s Polish manufacturing facility as significant new...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments