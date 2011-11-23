IPTE FA : positive business results

IPTE Factory Automation projects revenues of 65 million euros will be exceeded by about 10% for the 2011 financial year.

The workforce has also considerably increased to 500 and enterprise management expects positive business results for the year-end.



A good deal of this business success comes from IPTE Germany GmbH, located in the Heroldsberg/Nuremberg area, which serves the local sales and support areas of Germany, Switzerland and Austria. The GmbH already managed to exceed anticipated incoming orders in October 2011.



For the full year the company looks forward to an order inflow to a total value of 37 million euros. As there were just 25 million in the year before this results in an upsurge of about 50%. This successful business course is also being mirrored by a significant increase in staff which is now again 100 people, the same as employed in the past before the global economy crisis of 2008 took place.



In the recently opened Fixture House at the company’s site in Heroldsberg, special bed-of-nails adapters are being precisely manufactured for a complete range of relevant applications such as in-circuit test, functional test, flash programming, as well as end-of-line product test complying with the highest quality requirements in the industry. The Fixture House currently employs a staff of twelve. In addition, a new IPTE Service Center has been opened in Brazil in order to deliver instant, top-quality customer support.



In the product field of routers, a strong and highly recognized part of the company’s equipment portfolio, a uniform software platform has been developed for all models and has been implemented successfully now. Besides this, the next generation of depaneler systems is being engineered and will be brought to the market in the foreseeable future.



As Hubert Baren, CEO of IPTE FA, says, “Due to the very positive business in Germany we have come close to full capacity in production and engineering. And this advantageous fact has considerably helped us to take the fast lane to success after the management buyout the year before. We expect an excellent order inflow comparable to 2011 for the upcoming year of 2012, and therefore we are looking to the future pretty optimistically.”