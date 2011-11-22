Endicott enters new collaboration

The Research Foundation of State University of New York, with support from Binghamton University and Endicott Interconnect Technologies. Inc., has launched a new collaboration.

The corporation, known as the Binghamton Center for Emerging Technologies (BCET), will work in partnership with commercial, academic, and government agency members, through its New York Systems Integration and Packaging Consortium (NYSIP) to focus on small scale systems integration and packaging projects that could result in a broad range of new commercial and military products.



In a press release, Endicott said the collaboration is expected to accelerate the commercialization of new and improved electronics systems.



BCET membership is open to any organization within the technology area of microelectronics systems integration and packaging, and has expanded with the addition of BAE Systems, Inc. and Custom Electronics. BCET will be funded through membership dues but could charge fees depending on the nature of the contracts and agreements it is able to secure.