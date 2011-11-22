Panasonic may build solar facility in Malaysia

Reuters has reported that Panasonic will build a solar panel plant in Malaysia, investing up to 50 yen billion in the project.

Citing two unnamed sources, Reuter said the new facility would begin production in the financial year starting next April and increase Panasonic's solar output by 50 percent.



The plant would be Panasonic's first solar panel plant built outside of Japan. The company plans both production of solar cells and assembly of solar panels at the plant, the sources said.