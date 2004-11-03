Atmel ramps up production in the UK

Atmel ramps up production of microcontroller devices at UK facility targeting 60 million chips per month. Increased demand in industrial, consumer and security applications.

Atmel® Corporation, design and manufacture of advanced semiconductors, focused on microcontrollers, nonvolatile memory, logic, RF components and sensors, is ramping up the UK's largest semiconductor manufacturing facility to meet growing customer demand. The company's North Tyneside fabrication plant, in the North East of England, has just hit its milestone of producing 50 million silicon chips per month and is set to reach 60 million a month by the year end. The increased production, mainly to support Atmel's rapidly growing Smart Card IC business will significantly contribute to Atmel's strategy of increased asset utilization.



North Tyneside has become the company's flagship production site for secure smartcard Ics manufacture alongside other microcontroller and memory chips. The smartcard market is growing exponentially due to ever-increasing demand for secure internet banking, smart credit cards, mobile phone SIM cards and secure personal ID cards. Atmel North Tyneside is also manufacturing microcontrollers for industrial, consumer and automotive products. The fabrication plant also produces chips for mobile phone cameras, computers and other telecommunications products.



Atmel's North Tyneside managing director Craig McInnes said: "We have come through the semiconductor industry's biggest recession in a position of strength to meet growing market demand. Just this year we have achieved a three-fold increase in the number of units produced per employee.”