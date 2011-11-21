© Schweizer electronic

Schweizer to build new plant

Schweizer Electronic AG announced today they will build and operate a production plant for solar cells and modules with up to four 100 MW production lines in Nantong, China.

The company said the new plant will be managed by their Energy division. The investment volume for building the first production line accounts to 50 to 60 US million dollars.



Schweizer said the target market for the solar modules, which are based on monocrystalline cells, will mainly be Asia Pacific, in particular China.



As a basis for the investment decision Schweizer Energy Pte. Ltd., a daughter company of Schweizer Electronic AG located in Singapore, has reached an according agreement with the responsible development company of the City of Nantong.



For building the first production line Schmid Group, Freudenstadt, will be the strategic technology partner of Schweizer Electronic AG.