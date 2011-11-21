© Aspocomp PCB | November 21, 2011
Aspocomp ordered to pay compensation
A french court as ordered Aspocomp to pay compensation to former employees.
The Evreux Employment Tribunal ruled that Aspocomp Group Plc must pay seven former employees of its French Subsidiary, Aspocomp S.A.S., approximately EUR 127 000 including interest. Aspocomp Group Plc has not yet been formally notified of the decision.
Aspocomp announced that the court ruling will not have an effect their financial results of 2011 as they have made sufficient provisions. The company said that it was considering whether to take further legal action.
History
In 2007, the French Supreme Court ordered the company to pay approximately EUR 11 million, including annual interest of about 7 percent, to 388 former employees of Aspocomp S.A.S. In January 2009, the Labor Court of Evreux, France ruled that the company has to pay approximately EUR 0.5 million in compensation, with interest, to a further 13 former employees. Aspocomp appealed the January 2009 decision to the next instance in France.
In May 2010, the Court of Appeal of Rouen did not change the decision rendered by the Labor Court of Evreux on January 2009 and ruled that Aspocomp Group Plc has to pay to thirteen former employees of its French Subsidiary, Aspocomp S.A.S., approximately EUR 527'000 including the interest.
In October 2010 six former employees re raised claims against Aspocomp. The total amount of the claims is about EUR 213 000.
