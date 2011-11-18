Coesia group to buy FlexLink group

The Coesia Group will acquire the FlexLink Group. The agreement was signed in Milan (Italy) on November 17, and is subjected to customary antitrust approval.

In a statement, Coesia said the acquisition will allow itto provide the combined offer of their technologies with the production logistics solutions from FlexLink, world wide.



Coesia, headquartered in Bologna (Italy), is a global provider of automated machinery and solutions to the consumer goods (FMCG), health care, cosmetics and tobacco industries.



“We are very pleased that FlexLink and its excellent management team are joining the Coesia Group. FlexLink is the global leader in production logistics, an area of high added value to our leading industrial customers. We intend to continue investing in FlexLink’s technology platform and global presence”, said Angelos Papadimitriou, Chief Executive Officer of Coesia Group.



Mattias Perjos, CEO of FlexLink comments: Our customers will clearly benefit from the new opportunities that the combined offer of FlexLink and the companies within the Coesia Group brings. And as a part of the Coesia Group, with its solid industrial background, we will further develop and strengthen our know-how and global footprint to the benefit of our customers, partners and employees.