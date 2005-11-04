DEK announces new ProFlow(r) supply agreement

DEK has confirmed that it has signed an agreement to license patented ProFlow(r) enclosed print head technology to Ekra, permitting the screen printing specialist to integrate ProFlow into new machines.

The agreement, which also covers printers sold under the Asys name, is for an initial period of five years and will be reviewed at the end of this time. Under the terms of the license, DEK will supply patented ProFlow technology for incorporation into Ekra machines. The new contract with Ekra is part of DEK's commitment to sharing its leading-edge, patented technology with the market where possible by means of specific license agreements.