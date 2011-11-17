© Samsung

Samsung aims to avoid German ban by redesign

Samsung Electronics Co. has said that it will release a modified version of the Galaxy tablet in Germany this week in order to avoid a ban in the country for violating Apple's patent.

Media are reporting Samsung Electronics Co. announced on Thursday that it would release the newly designed Galaxy tab 10.1 , two months after a court barred the company from selling the devices on the grounds it violated Apples patents on the iPad.



Samsung has renamed the tablet "Galaxy Tab 10.1 N.



"The newly modified device will be renamed the Galaxy Tab 10.1N and we've made two changes to the design," said Samsung spokesman Jason Kim. "The design of the bezel has been changed and the speaker has also been relocated."



Apple has not yet commented on the matter.