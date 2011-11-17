OnCore to manufacture console servers in the US

Lantronix announced yesterday that manufacturing of its SLC line of console servers will relocate to the United States and be produced by OnCore Manufacturing Services.

Beginning January 2012, manufacturing of all 12 SLC models, intended for the North American market, will move from Penang, Malaysia to the United States, according to Lantronix.



OnCore Manufacturing Services will produce the units in its San Marcos (San Diego County), California facility. The move to OnCore will make it easier for Lantronix to source SLC products that comply with the Buy American Act, which requires that a product manufactured in the U.S. contain more than 50 percent U.S. parts to be considered 'Made in USA' for government procurement purposes, the company said.



"North America is a market of large opportunity for our SLC product line," said Kurt Busch, President and CEO, Lantronix. "Moving manufacturing to the U.S. reduces our operating expenses while furthering our mission of providing high quality products, delivered quickly and efficiently, coupled with outstanding customer service -- all with the added benefit of supporting job creation in the U.S."