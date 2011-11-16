OEM International acquires Flexitron AB

OEM International has today acquired Flexitron AB in Täby, Sweden. The company markets electronic and automation components with an annual turnover of approximately 26 SEK million.

"Flexitron AB is a well-managed company with products that will be good complement to our present product range within the OEM group. We will gradually immerse our cooperation between Flexitron and the other OEM companies to use synergies and develop our customer offer," says Jörgen Zahlin, Managing Director and CEO for OEM International.



The purchase sum amounts to 11 SEK million. The acquisition is expected to have a small positive impact on OEM’s profit for the current year.