Leica Microsystems acquires Labindia divisions

Leica Microsystems today announced that it has acquired the microscopy and histopathology business of Labindia Instruments Pvt. Ltd., a leading solutions and service provider in India.

This transition comes after more than 20 years during which Labindia has distributed Leica’s products in India. Over 130 associates from Labindia have transferred to Leica Microsystems.



“Leica Microsystems’ expansion of its commercial operations in India creates extended opportunities for interaction, collaboration and innovation to benefit all of our customers in the life sciences, industrial laboratories and hospitals for both diagnostics and surgery,” explains Arnd Kaldowski, President Leica Microsystems. “This acquisition will enable closer contact with our customers so that we can better support them in their day-to-day work.”