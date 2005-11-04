Chipidea acquires TDI's<br> USB IP core assets

Chipidea, an analog and mixed-signal Semiconductor IP solutions provider, announced the acquisition of the High-Speed USB IP controllers, from the wholly-owned TransDimension NH LLC subsidiary of Oxford Semiconductor, Inc.

This acquisition strengthens Chipidea's market position as a single source for all complete High-speed USB IP solutions in the world's foundries and across all process geometries from 0.18um down to 65nm.



“We're proud of TDI's long term partnership with Chipidea. As now part of Oxford, we plan to continue the relationship through our mutual promotion of enabling USB software solutions,” said Rick Goerner, Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Oxford. "The acquisition leverages Chipidea aggressive strategy in the IP field and allows Oxford to focus on semiconductors and software for USB connectivity solutions."