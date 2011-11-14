Incap to cut multiple jobs

Incap has announced it has begun negotiations for the reorganisation of corporate operations in Finland and the entire Helinski plant - likely to result in the loss of multiple jobs.

The target of Incap is to increase the efficiency of operations and to improve the cost structure in corporate services, the company said in a press release.



Eventual measures include re-organisation and centralisation of certain functions to the company's office in Tallinn, Estonia. The planned measures could lead to a reduction of approximately 15 employees in Finland. At the moment, a total of 37 employees are working in Incap's corporate services with locations in Helsinki, Vaasa, Vuokatti and Oulu, Finland.



As to the operations in the Helsinki factory, Incap has already earlier announced its willingness to give up the sheet-metal production in the factory. The negotiations will concern actions that can lead to terminations of employment contracts or temporary lay-offs of the personnel. The Helsinki factory employs 61 persons, a part of which are currently temporarily laid off.