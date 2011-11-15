Electronics Production | November 15, 2011
LPKF reports record order intake
LPKF, the specialty mechanical engineering company, today announced revenue of EUR 60.8 million for the first nine months of 2011, which is on a par with the previous year’s high level (EUR 60.9 million).
Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) for the first nine months were EUR 9.2 million, down from EUR 14.9 million in 2010, as expected.
At EUR 23.1 million, third-quarter revenue was just under the prior-year revenue of EUR 24.4 million, in line with expectations. The EBIT margin improved from 14% in the first six months to 17% in the third quarter 2011.
High order intake
Demand for laser systems remains strong. The order intake of the LPKF Group rose by 22% to EUR 78.7 million during the first nine months of the year. Demand is particularly strong in the LDS Production Equipment, Welding Equipment and Solar Module Equipment product groups. Order levels for the first nine months are EUR 30.5 million.
Year-to-date activities have focused on expanding capacities given the strong demand for LPKF’s products. LPKF has increased the number of its employees from 466 to 572 since the start of the year. The investments in buildings have been largely completed by now.
“We are very satisfied with our performance in the third quarter. The EBIT margin of 17% shows the Group’s strong earning power. The record order intake underscores that our technologies offer great future potential. All of this enables us to look to the year’s final quarter and 2012 with confidence,” says the Chairman of LPKF’s Management Board, Dr. Ingo Bretthauer.
Forecast confirmed despite heightened economic risks
The sovereign debt crisis has triggered distortions in the financial markets; their effects on the economy cannot be predicted at this time. All market participants’ growing uncertainty increases the economic risks to our business activities.
LPKF is confirming its earlier forecast for the current financial year given its strong performance in the year’s first nine months and order levels that remain good. The Management Board expects revenue of between EUR 83 million and EUR 86 million, with an EBIT margin of between 15% and 17%. The Management Board expects a stable economic environment in both 2012 and 2013, with revenue growth of more than 10% per year and a slight increase in the EBIT margin.
At EUR 23.1 million, third-quarter revenue was just under the prior-year revenue of EUR 24.4 million, in line with expectations. The EBIT margin improved from 14% in the first six months to 17% in the third quarter 2011.
High order intake
Demand for laser systems remains strong. The order intake of the LPKF Group rose by 22% to EUR 78.7 million during the first nine months of the year. Demand is particularly strong in the LDS Production Equipment, Welding Equipment and Solar Module Equipment product groups. Order levels for the first nine months are EUR 30.5 million.
Year-to-date activities have focused on expanding capacities given the strong demand for LPKF’s products. LPKF has increased the number of its employees from 466 to 572 since the start of the year. The investments in buildings have been largely completed by now.
“We are very satisfied with our performance in the third quarter. The EBIT margin of 17% shows the Group’s strong earning power. The record order intake underscores that our technologies offer great future potential. All of this enables us to look to the year’s final quarter and 2012 with confidence,” says the Chairman of LPKF’s Management Board, Dr. Ingo Bretthauer.
Forecast confirmed despite heightened economic risks
The sovereign debt crisis has triggered distortions in the financial markets; their effects on the economy cannot be predicted at this time. All market participants’ growing uncertainty increases the economic risks to our business activities.
LPKF is confirming its earlier forecast for the current financial year given its strong performance in the year’s first nine months and order levels that remain good. The Management Board expects revenue of between EUR 83 million and EUR 86 million, with an EBIT margin of between 15% and 17%. The Management Board expects a stable economic environment in both 2012 and 2013, with revenue growth of more than 10% per year and a slight increase in the EBIT margin.
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments