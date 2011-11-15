LPKF reports record order intake

LPKF, the specialty mechanical engineering company, today announced revenue of EUR 60.8 million for the first nine months of 2011, which is on a par with the previous year’s high level (EUR 60.9 million).

Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) for the first nine months were EUR 9.2 million, down from EUR 14.9 million in 2010, as expected.



At EUR 23.1 million, third-quarter revenue was just under the prior-year revenue of EUR 24.4 million, in line with expectations. The EBIT margin improved from 14% in the first six months to 17% in the third quarter 2011.



High order intake



Demand for laser systems remains strong. The order intake of the LPKF Group rose by 22% to EUR 78.7 million during the first nine months of the year. Demand is particularly strong in the LDS Production Equipment, Welding Equipment and Solar Module Equipment product groups. Order levels for the first nine months are EUR 30.5 million.



Year-to-date activities have focused on expanding capacities given the strong demand for LPKF’s products. LPKF has increased the number of its employees from 466 to 572 since the start of the year. The investments in buildings have been largely completed by now.



“We are very satisfied with our performance in the third quarter. The EBIT margin of 17% shows the Group’s strong earning power. The record order intake underscores that our technologies offer great future potential. All of this enables us to look to the year’s final quarter and 2012 with confidence,” says the Chairman of LPKF’s Management Board, Dr. Ingo Bretthauer.



Forecast confirmed despite heightened economic risks



The sovereign debt crisis has triggered distortions in the financial markets; their effects on the economy cannot be predicted at this time. All market participants’ growing uncertainty increases the economic risks to our business activities.



LPKF is confirming its earlier forecast for the current financial year given its strong performance in the year’s first nine months and order levels that remain good. The Management Board expects revenue of between EUR 83 million and EUR 86 million, with an EBIT margin of between 15% and 17%. The Management Board expects a stable economic environment in both 2012 and 2013, with revenue growth of more than 10% per year and a slight increase in the EBIT margin.