© Rutronik

Rutronik establishes subsidiaries in Asia

Rutronik Elektronische Bauelemente announced it has established two Asian divisions with subsidiaries in China, Hong Kong and Taiwan.

Asian operation is headed by Lambert Hilkes, General Manager Rutronik Asia, who reports directly to CEO Thomas Rudel. Rutronik Asia HK Ltd. has its headquarters in Hong Kong and the Taiwanese branch of the company is based in Taipei.



Rutronik Electronics SZ Ltd. has three subsidiaries in China: Shanghai, Shenzhen and Chengdu. Rutronik employs the staff from these regions as field sales engineers, internal sales assistants and field application engineers.



“This step is the result of our strategy to always meet our customers’ needs and requirements,” explains Markus Krieg, Marketing Director at Rutronik. “This means that we are also pursuing our three business models in Asia: Production support – here for the manufacturing plants of our European customers in Asia, local logistics and development and sales support.“