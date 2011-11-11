© Apple

Sony designing TV to compete with Apple

Sony CEO Howard Stringer has said that the company is investing in the development of a next generation television to compete against Apple, the Wall Street Journal has reported.

“I spent the last five years building a platform so I can compete against Steve Jobs. It’s finished, and it’s launching now,” Stringer told the Wall Street Journal at a breakfast hosted by the paper.



"There’s a tremendous amount of R&D going into a different kind of TV set,” Stringer also said. “We can’t continue selling TV sets [as we currently do]. Every TV set we all make loses money".



Stringer declined to reveal details of the television under design, but said it was important for the company to be innovative in an increasingly competitive market.



Source: Wall Street Journal