BB Electronics establish sales office in Norway

After many years service of a growing customer base in Norway BB Electronics has decided to set-up a formal office in the country.

“Many customers in Norway find our concepts attractive as leading EMS supplier of high quality electronics products for customers demanding flexibility and low cost", says Sales Director Vilhelm Laursen. "Now we are moving closer to the market by establishing a BB Electronics office in Norway."



BB Electronics is a bigger company with round 100 M EUR in sales, but at the same time we are running with all the advantages of small companies regarding high flexibility, small order sizes and dedicated team focus on all customers. Our manufacturing principles is to run all orders as small series with fast throughput so even medium to higher volume series are manufactured effective and efficient as repetitive small series.