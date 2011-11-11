© bae-systems

BAE Systems signs MOU

Visteon Corporation, a global supplier of automotive systems, has announced it has signed a memorandum of understanding with BAE Systems.

The MoU is to develop in-vehicle electronics technology for the automotive market.



"This is an exciting cooperation that will allow both organizations to capitalize on our strong synergies and share technology solutions knowledge," said Bob Swanston, managing director, Visteon Engineering Services. "With in-vehicle electronics advancing at a rapid pace, we believe this joint application of our shared industry experience can bring advanced solutions, more quickly, to benefit our customer base of global vehicle manufacturers."



James Baker, director of BAE Systems Advanced Technology Centre, said, "By collaborating with market-leading organizations such as Visteon, we are able to rapidly develop new technologies and capabilities, driving value in the consumer market and providing innovative solutions to support and protect our armed forces."