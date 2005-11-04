ZTE chooses XtremePCB from Mentor

Mentor Graphics Corporation, a specialist in printed circuit board (PCB) design solutions, announced that ZTE, Ltd., the largest listed communication device maker and national wireless supplier in China, has purchased XtremePCB.

This product, available as part of Mentor's Expedition Enterprise flow, helps facilitate a team design environment, allowing multiple members of a PCB design team to work simultaneously on a design from a single database on a global network, whether they are in the same office or dispersed all over the world. This team design environment significantly reduces ZTE's design cycle time to meet today's accelerated time-to-market demands.





"Xtreme PCB is an innovative and unique technology, utilizing cooperative parallel design in real-time," said Liu Zhang, EDA director, ZTE. XtremePCB provides a new platform for design process management, rational allotment of specialized design resources and can coordinate projects done in global dispersed locations. It is a new, highly-efficient solution to break the time limit of bursting PCB design tasks."



"Previous design collaboration methodologies required lengthy and error prone sessions to resynchronize parallel efforts of PCB design," said Henry Potts, vice president and general manager, System Design Division, Mentor Graphics. "With XtremePCB, Mentor has answered a challenge posed by our customers who asked for a tool that allowed simultaneous changes from multiple team members. For our customers like ZTE, with aggressive time-to-market goals and either large, global design teams or technology specialized design resources, XtremePCB enables real-time, automated feedback for complex, PCB designs incorporating diverse design technologies."

