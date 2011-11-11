Electronics Production | November 11, 2011
OK showcases Metcal, OKi and Techcon ranges
Among the technologies on the OK International booth, will be the MFR-1150 Desoldering System.
The brand new MFR-1150 is a shop air desoldering system which incorporates a built-in power supply, desoldering hand-piece and venturi workstand. Increased functionality is offered by the unique hand-piece that can be used in two different configurations, either a pencil style or pistol grip.
The hand-piece also improves solder collection capability by 40% compared to previous MFR systems, thanks to an expanded collection chamber capacity. The major benefits of this product to manufacturers include the replaceable chamber feature, which reduces downtime and ensures a rapid changeover without compromise.
Gary Stoffer, Director of Global Marketing, commented, “As one of the world’s largest exhibitions for electronics production, Productronica is the perfect platform from which to showcase our unique range of soldering and assembly technologies. Productronica visitors will have the opportunity to see some of our most innovative products in action. Experts from the OK International team will be on hand to show visitors exactly how our technologies will help them make lead-free soldering or advanced rework applications easy and also increase their productivity and efficiency at the same time. We look forward to showcasing our systems to Productronica visitors and also giving them the opportunity to win an iPad by taking part in our exciting competition.”
The hand-piece also improves solder collection capability by 40% compared to previous MFR systems, thanks to an expanded collection chamber capacity. The major benefits of this product to manufacturers include the replaceable chamber feature, which reduces downtime and ensures a rapid changeover without compromise.
OK International: Hall A4, Booth #127Alongside this the MFR-1300 will also be on show. The MFR-1300 has a unique power supply, featuring an internal pump which provides 0.7 bar (21in Hg) of vacuum suction force combined with Smartheat Technology, renowned for its productivity-boosting response and control. This feature ensures through–hole desoldering is as simple as possible and ensures products are safe from damage. Other benefits of the system include a dual switchable output enabling the user to operate one or two different hand-pieces for high versatility.
Gary Stoffer, Director of Global Marketing, commented, “As one of the world’s largest exhibitions for electronics production, Productronica is the perfect platform from which to showcase our unique range of soldering and assembly technologies. Productronica visitors will have the opportunity to see some of our most innovative products in action. Experts from the OK International team will be on hand to show visitors exactly how our technologies will help them make lead-free soldering or advanced rework applications easy and also increase their productivity and efficiency at the same time. We look forward to showcasing our systems to Productronica visitors and also giving them the opportunity to win an iPad by taking part in our exciting competition.”
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments