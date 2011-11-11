OK showcases Metcal, OKi and Techcon ranges

Among the technologies on the OK International booth, will be the MFR-1150 Desoldering System.

OK International: Hall A4, Booth #127

The brand new MFR-1150 is a shop air desoldering system which incorporates a built-in power supply, desoldering hand-piece and venturi workstand. Increased functionality is offered by the unique hand-piece that can be used in two different configurations, either a pencil style or pistol grip.The hand-piece also improves solder collection capability by 40% compared to previous MFR systems, thanks to an expanded collection chamber capacity. The major benefits of this product to manufacturers include the replaceable chamber feature, which reduces downtime and ensures a rapid changeover without compromise.Alongside this the MFR-1300 will also be on show. The MFR-1300 has a unique power supply, featuring an internal pump which provides 0.7 bar (21in Hg) of vacuum suction force combined with Smartheat Technology, renowned for its productivity-boosting response and control. This feature ensures through–hole desoldering is as simple as possible and ensures products are safe from damage. Other benefits of the system include a dual switchable output enabling the user to operate one or two different hand-pieces for high versatility.Gary Stoffer, Director of Global Marketing, commented, “As one of the world’s largest exhibitions for electronics production, Productronica is the perfect platform from which to showcase our unique range of soldering and assembly technologies. Productronica visitors will have the opportunity to see some of our most innovative products in action. Experts from the OK International team will be on hand to show visitors exactly how our technologies will help them make lead-free soldering or advanced rework applications easy and also increase their productivity and efficiency at the same time. We look forward to showcasing our systems to Productronica visitors and also giving them the opportunity to win an iPad by taking part in our exciting competition.”