© Sony Ericsson

Sony Ericsson reports supply problems

Sony Ericsson has confirmed that it has a shortage of essential components for some its feature phones, according a Reuters report.

The shortage will lead to lower sales over the holiday season but the company did not offer a reason for the shortage , only saying that the problem did not involve the recent flooding in Thailand.



Some of phones affected by the supply shortage include the Txt, Txt Pro and Mix Walkman models.



Sony agreed to buy Ericsson out of their venture last month, but feature phones still make up some 20 percent of its sales volumes.

-----



Source: Reuters