New Marketing Manager at Indium

Indium Corporation is expanding their worldwide marketing efforts with the appointment of Fezan Sayed as Global Marketing Manager.

Fezan has a BS in Computer Engineering from Mumbai University in Mumbai, India and an MBA in Marketing and Supply Chain Management from Syracuse University. He brings product management and entrepreneurial experience with a focus on electronics and computer markets. As a Global Marketing Manager, Fezan will look for growth opportunities and applications for Indium's Metals & Chemicals Products, as well as Indium's Semiconductor and Engineered Solder Products.

