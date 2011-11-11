Delphi begins full production at Romania plant

Delphi Automotive's latest diesel plant in Miroslava, Romania, is now fully operational.

The Miroslava plant, a dedicated diesel site, produces high-precision diesel fuel injection components, mainly pumps and injectors, for common rail systems serving customers around the world. The latest product in the plant production range is the Combined Valve Adaptor [CVA] that includes the control valve of the injector.



To date, Delphi has invested more than 155 million euros in production projects at the site and hired more than 2000 employees from Iasi and Miroslava. This new 36,500-square-meter facility followed a brownfield investment in Tehnoton in 2008. In 2009, Delphi began the expansion in production areas in Miroslava which became operational in September the same year.



Delphi celebrated the completion of the plant with a grand opening ceremony on November 6. Romanian Prime Minister Emil Boc attended the event, along with Delphi's John Fuerst, president, Delphi Diesel Systems.



"We view Romania as a very attractive business environment for manufacturing high-tech components for the automotive industry and appreciate the support we have received from the Romanian authorities," said Fuerst. "Current activities are related to programs awarded by our customers which establish the plant as a core manufacturing base for the coming years."