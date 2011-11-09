© nokia

Nokia agrees to package for laid off workers

Nokia and union leaders have signed an agreement to launch a social responsibility program, Bridge, for employees of the closing Nokia factory in Jucu, Romania.

Discussions between Nokia and union leaders started after Nokia announced its intention to close the plant by the end of 2011. Approximately 2,200 employees worked in the Nokia plant.



The compensation packages that Nokia will give to its employees in Romania include three salaries for each employee plus one monthly salary for every year spent in the company, according to a press release by Nokia.



The agreement also consists of consultancy for re-employment, training and development packages and support for workers who wish to become entrepreneurs said Nokia.



From January 1, 2012 until the end of March 2012, Nokia will also offer a paid grace period which consists in a paid supplementary time for employees who lose their workplace to "adjust and focus on getting re-employed", the company said.