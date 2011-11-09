Ebso presents next generation Selective Solder platform

© Alex Selbert.de

Ebso will present its next-generation Selective Solder platform during next week's productronica fair in Munich (Germany).

EBSO: Hall A4; Booth #233

The Ebso SPA-NC Series is highly flexible, automatic selective soldering cell with manual load/unload. There are a number of PCBs that are assembled with thermal sensitive components and complex SMD layouts, which are challenging and likely unsuitable for processing in a traditional wave solder machine. To overcome the soldering challenges, some electronics manufacturers will use custom solder masks to cover the SMD components. But, this is an added assembly step that adds expensive and additional handling.The EBSO SPA-NC Selective Solder platform overcomes the soldering challenges by automatically transporting the PCB to each critical soldering step via an XYZ-axis carrier - Microdrop fluxer, bottom-side preheater and soldering modules. The final result: Perfect solder joints and a reliable and repeatable process.To reduce surface tension of the solder wave, and to achieve the highest quality soldering results, nitrogen is provided to the solder bath and solder pump unit. The unique Fast Remove Pump System® designed by Ebso, enables maintenance personnel to access the pump within minutes. Using the special tool, the pump head is simply turned at 45o and easily lifted out of the bath while still secured in the maintenance. Furthermore, the solder bath and pump in the SPA-NC are made of Titanium, making the machine suitable for both lead and lead free production environments.All SPA-NC Selective Soldering machines include the EBSO Photo Editor, a Windows based software program. Utilizing a “Point & Click” feature, soldering programs are easily created within minutes. Programming the SPA-NC is intuitive and easy. A scanned image of a bare PCB is all that is needed. Once the PCB is scanned, it is loaded into the editor, and appropriately scaled.For each flux and each solder point, the operator would use the mouse to point and click on the image to teach the soldering locations. The software automatically calculates the correct X and Y value. Because the operator is looking at the PCB image when creating the program, the operator can see all neighboring components to optimize the program and select the appropriate nozzle. This negates the requirement for expensive teach cameras.The SPA-NC utilizes an CNC controller. The controller is a black/white touch screen with I/O capabilities. The primary function is machine calibration (homing positions), turning on/off the N2 supply, turning on/off the solder pot, etc., and is the interface for the solder program when imported from the offline editor with FTP Network connection.- Soldering under 7° or 0° with Servo XYZ axis- Dual Nozzle Dual Flux to double the throughput- Wide range of different nozzles- Wetable and Jet nozzles up to 60 mm in width.- Drop and Spray Fluxing- IR and Convection Preheat Buttom and Top Side- Automatic Solder level control and Solder wire feederAutomatic Solder height control and much more