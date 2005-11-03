PCB | November 03, 2005
GPV Group Interim Report Q1 2005/06
During Q1 Danish PCB Producer GPV has been carrying on the activities set out in the strategy plan Fit For the Future. Production in Asia has increased and activities in Denmark have been adjusted.
Towards the end of Q1 the new PCB plant in China opened, and GPV can now offer a new customer concept for the production of printed circuit boards. Sales for Q1 totaled DKK 228.3 million and income from operations (EBIT) DKK 4.4 million. Outlook for 2005/06 is unchanged.
In Q1 2005/06, sales were DKK 228.3 million against DKK 242.3 million in last year's Q1 – a fall of DKK 13.9 million. The Electronics and Mechanics divisions performed as planned while sales and income in the PCB division are lower than expected.
Income from operations (EBIT) was DKK 4.4 million in Q1 versus DKK 0.7 million in the same quarter last year – up DKK 3.7 million.
Income before tax for Q1 2005/06 was DKK 0.3 million, which is unchanged on Q1 of last year and in line with expectations. Last year's income before tax included a financial gain of DKK 5.1 million. Cash flow from operations in Q1 2005/06 was as expected negative by DKK 24.6 million versus DKK 1.0 million the year before, which is attributable to an increase in inventories due to production start-up and new projects within the defense and aerospace segment.
Based on the performance in Q1 and the outlook for the remaining part of the fiscal year, expectations for sales are maintained at around DKK 950 million, the EBIT-margin around 5% and income before tax around DKK 25 million as well as a positive cash flow.
Read the full report here (external link).
In Q1 2005/06, sales were DKK 228.3 million against DKK 242.3 million in last year's Q1 – a fall of DKK 13.9 million. The Electronics and Mechanics divisions performed as planned while sales and income in the PCB division are lower than expected.
Income from operations (EBIT) was DKK 4.4 million in Q1 versus DKK 0.7 million in the same quarter last year – up DKK 3.7 million.
Income before tax for Q1 2005/06 was DKK 0.3 million, which is unchanged on Q1 of last year and in line with expectations. Last year's income before tax included a financial gain of DKK 5.1 million. Cash flow from operations in Q1 2005/06 was as expected negative by DKK 24.6 million versus DKK 1.0 million the year before, which is attributable to an increase in inventories due to production start-up and new projects within the defense and aerospace segment.
Based on the performance in Q1 and the outlook for the remaining part of the fiscal year, expectations for sales are maintained at around DKK 950 million, the EBIT-margin around 5% and income before tax around DKK 25 million as well as a positive cash flow.
Read the full report here (external link).
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Plexus’ on the move – opens ‘enhanced’ Penang design centre The EMS provider is expanding its Engineering Solutions business in Penang, Malaysia...
Season Group already seeing effect of US Tariff changes EMS provider Season Group is already seeing a significant surge in enquiries as a result of...
Finnish EMS provider invests in Polish unit There are great opportunities at Darekon’s Polish manufacturing facility as significant new...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments