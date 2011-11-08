© Alex Selbert.de Electronics Production | November 08, 2011
Mydata with MY100e at productronica
Mydata will unveil new solutions at Productronica 2011 in Munich, Germany.
Mydata will present at Productronica the next-generation MY100e – an SMT assembly machine with placement speeds rated up to 50,000 cph. Visitors to the event will also learn more about the new Agilis Flex feeder system, which enables fast and efficient handling of components on tape from 8 up to 152 mm in width. Other solutions to be featured in Munich include on-machine fluxing and pasting for package-on-package technologies, automated storage solutions, as well as the company’s MY500 jet printing technology, a stencil-free solder paste application process that enables rapid, on-the-fly revisions and high-quality solder joints on even the most advanced boards.
“The electronic assembly industry is under pressure to increase productivity. Customers experience shorter batch sizes and unpredictable delivery schedules,” says Robert Göthner, Senior Vice President & General Manager of Mydata. “We solve this problem by offering a platform with the necessary responsiveness to cut down turnaround times while increasing speed and still maintaining excellent placement accuracy.”
“Our customers will substantially enhance their machine utilization when our software is fully harnessed, which offers improved factory efficiency and increased operator time savings,” says Mattias Jonsson, Mydata's Senior Product Manager. “Intelligent material handling, superior job planning, complete traceability and right-first-time data preparation are all key features of our software and this really sets us apart from our competitors,” he adds.
The MY100e series offers an optimal way to configure an assembly line to match any type of production requirement, from a single 40,000 cph all-in-one machine up to efficient four-machine work cell solutions rated at 180,000 cph, with low per-placement cost even in a high-mix assembly environment.
