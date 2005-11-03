Survey shows that<br> Internet is key for RoHS

According to a survey made by distributor Farnell InOne, the Internet is crucial for gathering information, news and legislation about the RoHS directive.

Farnell InOne has received over 3000 responses to its survey, and 94 % of the companies asked relies on the Internet for RoHS information. According to Farnell InOne's study, online technical advice is a priority amongst production engineers, design engineers and purchasing agents with 90 % of respondents stating this as one of their top concerns. The survey also said that 45% of the firms are planning to use RoHS-compliant product as soon as possible. Another 31% of the firms will become RoHS compliant in July 2006.

