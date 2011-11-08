Panasonic supplies Johnson Controls with NPM placement machines

Panasonic has announced that Johnsons Controls Automotive Experience has in vested in its NPM placement machines for their plant in La Ferte Ber nard, France.

After an evaluation period comparing equipment and performance of various vendors, Johnson selected the NPM machine as the new equipment for their electronic component mount ing.



"Panasonic as a supplier and a business partner understands our needs and is willing to go the extra mile - an absolute must for a global player like Johnson Controls Automo tive Experience," said Thierry Citton, Global SMD Center of Excellence at Johnson Controls Automotive Experience.