© volvo

Beijer supplies Volvo with HMI system

Beijer Electronics announced today it has supplied Volvo Cars with its IX HMI system for use by operators, production staff and administration.

Volvo Cars has purchased Beijer Electronics’ IX HMI system for its bodywork factory, which produces 160,000 cars per year.



Around a dozen 46in monitors display the production status of stations around the factory for staff to monitor. This allows problems such as bottlenecks in the production line to be identified quicky, thereby reducing set-up times, the company said.



Additionally, Windows-based IX Developer has been used to create a master system for production monitoring. The master system can be used by a range of users, including administrative staff and managers.



Volvo said that the programming software was structured and easy for programmers to use.