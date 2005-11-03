Bosch Acquires Dutch Company Nyquist

German Bosch group will take over Nyquist B.V., based in Eindhoven (Netherlands). Nyquist is a manufacturer of electric motion control solutions, which combine drive and control functions in a single system.

With a workforce of around 50, Nyquist B.V. enjoyed sales of approximately 10 million Euro in the year 2004.



In terms of organization, the Dutch company will be integrated in Bosch Rexroth AG. “This strategic step will allow Bosch Rexroth to further expand its solution portfolio for the growth sectors of semiconductors and medical equipment manufacturing. With this acquisition, we will be able to offer extended solutions from the field of electric drive and control systems,” explains Manfred Grundke, Chairman of the Executive Board of Bosch Rexroth AG. Bosch Rexroth has already successfully established itself as a supplier of linear motion and pneumatic systems in both these target markets.





Bosch Rexroth AG, a company of the Bosch Group, achieved sales of approximately 4.1 billion Euro in 2004 with 26,400 employees. Under the brand name of Rexroth the company offers all relevant drive, control and motion technologies: from mechanics, hydraulics and pneumatics through to electronics and the associated services. The global player is a competent partner to around 500,000 customers in over 80 countries and an extensive supplier of components and systems for industrial and factory automation and mobile applications.