Vention Medical to buy ATEK Medical Group

Vention Medical, a full-service medical device outsourcing company, has announced an agreement to acquire the ATEK Medical Group, which consists of ATEK Medical and ATEK Plastics.

In an official statement, Vention said it expects to close the transaction within the next month.



The combined Costa Rica campus will include over 175,000 sq ft of manufacturing space and a range of advanced manufacturing technologies to support lower cost manufacturing of complex medical devices in an FDA audited campus, the company said.



The ATEK Medical Group has facilities located in Grand Rapids, MI, Kerrville, TX and Heredia, Costa Rica. The company manufactures 6+ million finished goods units and 150 million medical plastics components annually.