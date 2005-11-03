Trading grows in the Nordic PCB market

Trading business is growing in the nordic Printed Circuit Board market as increasing numbers of companies are seeing great opportunities.

The number of pure trading companies within the Nordic PCB market has grown during the last couple of years but even the Nordic PCB manufacturers are seeing trading as an opportunity to keep their customers and to meet their customer's requirements instead of losing them to Chinese manufacturers. The two Swedish PCB manufacturers Elektrotryck and Malmö Mönsterkort are two companies who have faced demand for this kind of services.



“More and more customers are requesting for this. You want to buy prototypes locally but also want to have access to volumes which the local suppliers don't manage to manufacture to attractive prices. Therefore Elektrotryck has connections with sales agencies for Chinese manufacturers to be able to provide even larger volumes to its customers”, said Elektrotryck's CEO, Anders Björsell to evertiq.



“During the last one to two years we have moved more and more towards smaller series and faster deliverances but most of all we see an increase in our trading services. Our trading increases more and more each day”, Malmö Mönsterkort's Marketing Manager Håkan Magnusson told evertiq.