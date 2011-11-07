© Amazon

Will the Kindle challenge Apple or Android?

So far, Samsung's Galaxy has been the only real contender for the iPad. Now that the cheapest Android tablet is on the way and a new threat to the iPad may arrive: Amazon's Kindle Fire.

Kindle's tablet will be priced at around $ 200, making it the cheapest tablet on the android market. Advance bookings of the tablet have been popular, up to 50,000 per day writes Daily Tech. The release date is set for November 15.



Sources have now told Business Wire that Apple doesn't consider the Kindle as a considerable threat.



Apple argues that the Kindle will instead drive the fragmentation of Android-field, leading customers toward, as Apple chooses to call it, the stable iOS system.



If the tablet is a success, there is a risk that app developers will moved in the Amazon direction, away from classic Android applications.



However, to Kindle's advantage their tablet is much cheaper than iPad, and a high sales volume would in any case certainly cut into Apple's sales.