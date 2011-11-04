First Solar joins Alpine Solar Project with NRG Energy

The project in Los Angeles County will create approximately 250 construction jobs, NRG said.

NRG Energy, Inc., and First Solar, Inc. announced yesterday an agreement for First Solar to provide engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) services for NRG’s 66 megawatt (AC) Alpine solar project in Lancaster, California.



Construction is expected to start before the end of 2011 and be completed in Q3 2012, creating an estimated 250 jobs over the course of construction. The project will use First Solar’s advanced thin film photovoltaic modules.



First Solar will also provide operations and maintenance services. Electricity from the Alpine project will be sold under a 20-year power purchase agreement with Pacific Gas and Electric Company, helping California meet its renewable energy goals.



“Less than two years ago, NRG and First Solar began our productive collaboration for our first solar plant at Blythe, which at 21 megawatts was the largest solar plant in California at the time. Alpine is three times that size, so we’ve really come a long way together in a short amount of time,” said Tom Doyle, president of NRG’s Solar and West Region.